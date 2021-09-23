Man shot near I-19/I-10 interchange; troopers searching for suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a man injured on Thursday, Sept. 23.

According to DPS, the victim said he was hit twice in the leg. The incident took place on northbound I-19 near the exit for westbound I-10. It was unclear if the man was a passenger or driver.

DPS did not provide a description of the suspect or suspect vehicle.

No additional information was immediately available.

