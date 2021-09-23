NTSB investigating after one killed in small plane crash near Page

PAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has died after a small plane crashed west of Page Wednesday night, according to the Federal Aviation Agency and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Federal Aviation Agency said the crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night west of Page as the plane was headed to the Page Municipal Airport from Las Vegas. In a tweet, the NTSB said the crash involved a Piper PA28R-200, a small civilian aircraft. Two people were on board the plane, the FAA said. The Coconino County’s Sheriff’s Office told the Associated Press that one of those on board died while the other was injured. Their names have not been released.

According to the FAA, the NTSB will be leading the investigation. The plane’s tail number will be released after the aircraft is verified on site. The investigation is ongoing.