Speeding drivers slowing construction along Houghton Road Corridor Project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - City leaders are set to give an update to the Houghton Road Corridor Project Thursday, Sept. 23. The project spans 13 miles from Interstate 10 to Tanque Verde Road, it’s one of the corridor projects included in the 2006 voter-approved RTA plan.

City leaders said they have safety concerns in the areas where construction is currently taking place.

“The placement of those 25 mph speed limit signs are designed to make everyone stay safe in a construction zone,” said Michael Marietti, engineering project manager. “We could get done faster if we didn’t have to worry about people zooming by us all the time at 20 to 30 miles over the speed limit.”

Five segments have been completed, and others are still in progress. 22nd Street to Irvington road is still in Phase One, which means the city is still working on the project’s design. Construction in that area is expected to begin in mid-2023.

Construction is already happening from Valencia Road to Mary Ann Cleveland Way. That should be finished by January.

Marietti said the city has been dealing with speeding through construction and newly paved roadways. Oftentimes, they’ve noticed drivers are impatient or they aren’t paying attention, which can lead to driving the wrong way within the cones.

“It’s often the construction personnel mentioning to us that they need more patrols in that area to make sure people are observing those 25 mph speed limits,” Marietti said. “When they do come out there people slow down for a few days then it’s back to drivers seeing how fast they can get to downtown Tucson.”

The city is asking everyone to stay patient and abide by the speed limit as they work to finish the project. Marietti said taxpayer dollars were spent to make this happen and the city believes everyone will be very pleased with the finished product.

For those who want to give their input, there will be a meeting Thursday at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The city will be updating the public on revised public art concepts, and asking for public opinion on the design.

“It’s a major improvement and it will change things for the better. If I was living out there I would feel real good about where I was living and that new road that will be paved real quickly,” Marietti said.

