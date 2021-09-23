Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Street signs with positive messages help lift town’s spirits

By KMBC staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KMBC) - Hundreds of signs with positive messages can be seen around town.

“I feel like it helps people with mental health,” said Jennifer Hunsinger, who started Project Happiness LSMO.

It’s a project that was supposed to last just four days. That was five years ago.

“I honestly had no idea what it would turn into,” she said. “What people got out of it was they were inspired.”

The happy signs seen on streets in Lee’s Summit, Jennifer Hunsinger and her family started making them in 2016 to remind folks to just be kind.

“I didn’t like to see the divide in our world,” she said.

Five years, two elections and a pandemic later, hundreds of happy signs line neighborhoods all over Lee’s Summit.

“We need that nowadays,” Loretta Anderson said.

“I just hope that I give them a little bit of encouragement to just get through the day,” said Anna Brackman, who helps make signs.

“I love just knowing that they’re impacting other people’s lives,” sign-maker Charlotte Hunsinger said.

More than 1,500 happy signs were made and rolled out next to the street.

“We’re compelled to continue,” Jennifer Hunsinger said.

She said each box of signs helps get the message out - messages like “It’s really simple to be kind to each other” or “You’ve got this,” even “Thank you” - all messages that she said are important for people to see and read.

“The world needs positivity,” Jennifer Hunsinger said.

And while several of the original 37 happy signs have faded a bit, she said the message never will: “These messages help them feel essential.”

That’s all the motivation the project needs.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said Blanca Esthela Rodriguez-Celaya is facing charges of...
UPDATE: Police records reveal chilling details in murder near Silverlake Park
A fire at the TEP facility on Irvington Road left thousands without power in Tucson on...
Fire at TEP facility leaves thousands without power
Two sedans appear to be involved in the crash.
UPDATE: At least one dead following crash at Swan, Camp Lowell
Amazon first opened in Tucson with an 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in 2019.
Amazon to open distribution facility in Marana
One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorized scooter...
Pedestrian dead after scooter crash

Latest News

Reid Park Zoo said 32-year-old giraffe Denver was euthanized Thursday, Sept., 23, due to health...
Reid Park Zoo euthanizes oldest giraffe due to health issues
The Malvern Police Department reported Emmett Jace Scharnett missing at 10:40 a.m. Thursday,...
Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy
According to an OIG report, many U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials were unaware of...
OIG: CBP targeted Americans, inadvertently failed to comply with policy
One person has died after a small plane crashed near Page Wednesday night, according to the...
NTSB investigating after one killed in small plane crash near Page
Volvo says all its fully electric vehicles, starting with its new C-40 Recharge, won’t have...
Volvo wants its cars leather-free by 2030