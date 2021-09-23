Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Sam forms in Atlantic, expected to become major hurricane

Tropical Storm Sam formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and is expected to become a major...
Tropical Storm Sam formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and is expected to become a major hurricane.(National Weather Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:09 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Sam has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to become a major hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds Thursday are near 50 mph with additional strengthening expected.

The storm is expected to be near major hurricane strength by the end of the weekend. It was centered about 1,745 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving west about 16 mph.

Sam is the 18th named storm of an active hurricane season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said Blanca Esthela Rodriguez-Celaya is facing charges of...
UPDATE: Police records reveal chilling details in murder near Silverlake Park
A fire at the TEP facility on Irvington Road left thousands without power in Tucson on...
Fire at TEP facility leaves thousands without power
Amazon first opened in Tucson with an 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in 2019.
Amazon to open distribution facility in Marana
Two sedans appear to be involved in the crash.
UPDATE: At least one dead following crash at Swan, Camp Lowell
One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorized scooter...
Pedestrian dead after scooter crash

Latest News

Artist Kerry James Marshall, who has been selected to design a replacement of former...
Washington National Cathedral names artist to replace Confederate windows
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for...
Boppy Company recalls over 3 million loungers after several infant deaths
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael...
EPA rule sharply limits HFCs, gases used as refrigerants
The Second Market Street Chinatown in San Jose, California, was deliberately set on fire in 1887.
California city reckons with Chinatown arson more than 100 years later