WILDCATS REBORN: Trash man turned football coach

By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:56 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “They see the house you live in, but they don’t know where you come from,” said DeWayne Walker the University of Arizona Defensive Back’s Coach.

Walker was born in Pasadena, Calif. Like most coaches, he played college football and then professionally in Canada. But, after that stint, he made an unexpected stop.

“I was a trash man,” said Walker.

WILDCATS REBORN: A look at the University of Arizona football program

Yes. Walker, who has coached for the likes of the New England Patriots, The Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Giants, USC and Cal was a trash man for the city of Los Angeles.

“At that point I was really trying to find myself,” said Walker.

He was 25 years old at the time, and trying to find his passion after his playing days were behind him.

“My dad worked for the city of L.A. for years, he said hey look you’re not going to sit around the house and dream about coaching, you have to do something,” said Walker.

Walker says, to this day, it’s the dirtiest job he’s ever had. And while he may not look back on those days fondly, he says the job taught him a lesson he may not have learned otherwise.

WILDCATS REBORN: Chuck Cecil preaching and teaching no-fear mentality he played with

“Humility,” said Walker. “I’m no better than anyone else.”

Since, Coach Walker has had a successful career in coaching. He was one of Pete Carroll’s first hires at USC and then went on to spend eight years coaching in the NFL before arriving at the University of Arizona.

