TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish announced that a young bobcat has been found and freed on Thursday, Sept. 23 after it was entrapped by a flex pipe in Oro Valley.

According to the department, it was treated for minor abrasion and released after being trapped and tranquilized.

It is unknown how it got stuck.

Young bobcat entrapped by a flex pipe in Oro Valley found & freed today by @azgfdTucson w/help from area residents. Treated for minor abrasion & released after being trapped & tranquilized. Unknown how it got stuck. Call 623-236-7201 re: wildlife in distress 24&7. https://t.co/thieUdgQg8 pic.twitter.com/UiGi1Z20Gm — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) September 23, 2021

