UPDATE: 82-year-old woman identified as victim in fatal midtown crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An 82-year-old woman was killed in a crash at the intersection of Swan and Camp Lowell in Tucson on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers were called around 3 p.m. to the intersection in response to a collision involving a silver 2018 Toyota Camry and a gray 2016 Dodge Challenger.

Medics took the Camry’s driver to Banner University Medical Center for treatment for life threatening injuries. The driver, Amelia J. Guzman, was pronounced dead shortly after she arrived at the hospital.

The Challenger’s driver and a passenger were also taken to the hospital, and are expected to recover from their injuries.

Investigators say they determined Guzman had tried to make a U-turn from the southbound lanes on Swan Road to the road’s northbound lanes, when the speeding challenger hit her car.

Officers say they determined the Challenger’s driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

However, they say, the Camry’s failure to yield while making the U-turn and the Challenger’s speed were factors in the collision.

As of Thursday, no arrests had been made.

