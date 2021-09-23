Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

US: Number of unruly air travelers lower, still too high

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say unruly passengers are becoming a bit less common on airline flights, but they are still causing disruptions at twice the rate of late last year.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday its zero-tolerance policy — including fines against more passengers — is helping.

Those fines have added up to more than $1 million.

The chairman of a congressional committee says more needs to be done to make flying safer.

Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation Committee, says more rowdy passengers should face criminal charges, and airport bars should stop selling alcohol to go.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said Blanca Esthela Rodriguez-Celaya is facing charges of...
UPDATE: Police records reveal chilling details in murder near Silverlake Park
A fire at the TEP facility on Irvington Road left thousands without power in Tucson on...
Fire at TEP facility leaves thousands without power
Two sedans appear to be involved in the crash.
UPDATE: 82-year-old woman identified as victim in fatal midtown crash
Amazon first opened in Tucson with an 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in 2019.
Amazon to open distribution facility in Marana
TPD is not filing charges after an Air Force officer allegedly tried to bribe an EMT to provide...
KOLD Investigates: D-M investigating Air Force officer for allegedly trying to get vaccine card without getting shot

Latest News

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Slain woman Gabby Petito’s boyfriend indicted for bank fraud
Unruly passengers remain a challenge for flight attendants.
Association of Flight Attendants presidents talk about unruly passengers
Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extra shots of the Pfizer...
CDC decides on COVID-19 booster shots for older, vulnerable Americans
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
Memorial or high-rise? Future of condo collapse site argued