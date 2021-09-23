Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Volvo wants its cars leather-free by 2030

Volvo says all its fully electric vehicles, starting with its new C-40 Recharge, won’t have...
Volvo says all its fully electric vehicles, starting with its new C-40 Recharge, won’t have leather interiors.(Source: Volvo, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:52 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Volvo is planning to go leather-free by 2030.

According to the automaker, all its fully electric vehicles, starting with its new C40 Recharge, won’t have leather interiors.

Instead, Volvo will use sustainable sources, like polyester bottles, bio-attributed material from forests in Sweden and Finland, and corks recycled from wines.

Wool-blend interior options will still be available.

The company is changing its practices because of the negative environmental impacts of cattle farming, which it said includes deforestation.

Volvo’s first benchmark is in 2025, when it hopes 25% of its new car interiors will come from recycled and bio-based material.

By 2030, the automaker aims to offer only fully electric cars.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said Blanca Esthela Rodriguez-Celaya is facing charges of...
UPDATE: Police records reveal chilling details in murder near Silverlake Park
A fire at the TEP facility on Irvington Road left thousands without power in Tucson on...
Fire at TEP facility leaves thousands without power
Two sedans appear to be involved in the crash.
UPDATE: At least one dead following crash at Swan, Camp Lowell
Amazon first opened in Tucson with an 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in 2019.
Amazon to open distribution facility in Marana
One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorized scooter...
Pedestrian dead after scooter crash

Latest News

Reid Park Zoo said 32-year-old giraffe Denver was euthanized Thursday, Sept., 23, due to health...
Reid Park Zoo euthanizes oldest giraffe due to health issues
The Malvern Police Department reported Emmett Jace Scharnett missing at 10:40 a.m. Thursday,...
Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy
According to an OIG report, many U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials were unaware of...
OIG: CBP targeted Americans, inadvertently failed to comply with policy
One person has died after a small plane crashed near Page Wednesday night, according to the...
NTSB investigating after one killed in small plane crash near Page