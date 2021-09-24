11-Year-old Tucson golfer sinks two holes-in-one

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Most people wait a lifetime to sink a hole in one but, Jake Martinez checked it off his bucket list, twice, at the age of 11.

“We were shocked of course,” said Rick Martinez, Jakes dad.

11-year-old Jake Martinez competed this past weekend at the Palm Springs Open, a U.S. kids tournament. Just a few holes in, and he hit a drive that he will never forget.

“On number five it was a par three, 95-yards, I decided to hit a pitching wedge, it takes a couple of hops and drops in the hole,” said Jake.

Rick Martinez served as his son’s caddy throughout the tournament, which gave him a front-row seat to the accomplishment.

“The first one he hit was a no doubter, is it was never off the pin,” said the elder Martinez.

Jake’s family was at the tournament but left before the back nine, thinking they saw all the excitement. That ended up being a mistake, once Jake reached hole 12.

“The second one was pretty much a carbon copy,” said Rick Martinez. “It was the same yardage and same copy followed the same path.”

On hole 12, Jake sunk his second ace of the day. According to the national hole-in-one registry, the odds of someone hitting two hole-in-one shots are 1 and 67 million.

“The first one I was happy about and the second one I was just like okay,” said Jake.

Jake didn’t win the tournament but, of course, he still had a reason to celebrate. And he went big.

“Lets just say I had a lot of Shirley temples.” said Jake.

