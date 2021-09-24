Advertise
Arizona DOC expands visitation hours

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry recently adjusted its...
The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry recently adjusted its visiting hours and policies as part of its reopening plan.(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:44 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry is now allowing visitation rooms at 100% capacity, officials announced Friday, Sept. 24.

According to the department, vending machines are also available again in visitation areas.

Phase II inmates will now be allowed to have four-hour, in-person visits up to two times a week. Those visits must be scheduled in advance with the complex unit visitation office and will still be limited to two adult visitors and one minor, or three people.

Video visits are still available.

Inmate work crews and staff are still required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while working off-site, and returning work crews will be closely monitored by a contracted medical vendor.

Department medical staff are also still required to undergo wellness checks as they enter facilities.

