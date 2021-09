TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A single-vehicle crash is blocking traffic on Gates Pass Road in the Tucson area Friday, Sept. 24.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the accident happened near the scenic lookout.

Both lanes of traffic will be blocked or delayed, according to PCSD.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.