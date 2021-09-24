Man in custody after standoff in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police took a man into custody after, they say, he barricaded himself inside a building north of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Authorities say they were called to the 6200 block of East 32nd street, where they spoke with the suspect.

Officers say no shots were fired and the SWAT team was able to enter and detain him without any issues.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.