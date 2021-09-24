Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Man in custody after standoff in Tucson

No shots were fired after a man reportedly barricaded himself on Friday.
No shots were fired after a man reportedly barricaded himself on Friday.(Source: Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police took a man into custody after, they say, he barricaded himself inside a building north of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Authorities say they were called to the 6200 block of East 32nd street, where they spoke with the suspect.

Officers say no shots were fired and the SWAT team was able to enter and detain him without any issues.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision involved a silver 2018 Toyota Camry and a gray 2016 Dodge Challenger.
UPDATE: 82-year-old woman identified as victim in fatal midtown crash
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
The Tucson Police Department said Blanca Esthela Rodriguez-Celaya is facing charges of...
UPDATE: Police records reveal chilling details in murder near Silverlake Park
The shooting happened on northbound I-19 near the I-10 interchange on Thursday, Sept. 23.
UPDATE: Authorities still searching for road rage shooting suspect
Maricopa County says a draft of the audit report shows election results were accurate.
WATCH: Maricopa County election audit to be delivered at 1 p.m.

Latest News

The Winterhaven Festival of Lights will return for 2021 after getting cancelled last year due...
Winterhaven Festival of Lights to return this holiday season
The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry recently adjusted its...
Arizona DOC expands visitation hours
TPD: Hit-and-run collision causes serious injuries on Starr Pass, Mission
Even with all the background noise, Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said, “We’ve got a...
With new players, proposed new Tempe arena, ‘hungry’ Coyotes ready to compete