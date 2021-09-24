Maricopa County: Audit confirms 2020 election results were accurate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A draft report from Cyber Ninjas, the cybersecurity firm conducting an audit of the 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County, shows that those results were accurate, according to Maricopa County.

However, county officials say, the report contains numerous errors and “faulty” conclusions about how the county conducted the election.

The county officials say they will pay close attention to the discussion at the Senate hearing scheduled for Friday and will share facts “as needed.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.