Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Maricopa County: Audit confirms 2020 election results were accurate

Maricopa County says a draft of the audit report shows election results were accurate.
Maricopa County says a draft of the audit report shows election results were accurate.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:24 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A draft report from Cyber Ninjas, the cybersecurity firm conducting an audit of the 2020 presidential election results in Maricopa County, shows that those results were accurate, according to Maricopa County.

However, county officials say, the report contains numerous errors and “faulty” conclusions about how the county conducted the election.

The county officials say they will pay close attention to the discussion at the Senate hearing scheduled for Friday and will share facts “as needed.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said Blanca Esthela Rodriguez-Celaya is facing charges of...
UPDATE: Police records reveal chilling details in murder near Silverlake Park
Two sedans appear to be involved in the crash.
UPDATE: 82-year-old woman identified as victim in fatal midtown crash
A fire at the TEP facility on Irvington Road left thousands without power in Tucson on...
Fire at TEP facility leaves thousands without power
Amazon first opened in Tucson with an 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in 2019.
Amazon to open distribution facility in Marana
KOLD Investigates: Vaccination investigation
KOLD Investigates: D-M investigating Air Force officer for allegedly trying to get vaccine card without getting shot

Latest News

Differential water rates
Differential water rates
Frank Pratt
Arizona state representative Frank Pratt dies at 79
Governors demand meeting on border security
US, Mexican border becomes political issue again
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says the department is actively recruiting members for a...
KOLD Investigates Policing the Police: Pima County Sheriff’s Department builds civilian oversight committee