Silver Alert issued for missing Florence man

George Robinson
George Robinson(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:32 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a missing Florence man on Friday, Sept. 24.

George Robinson, 91, may be driving a silver 2019 Ford Escape 4D SUV with Arizona license 24A42D. He is described as white; 5 feet 7 inches tall; 180 pounds with hazel eyes and a bald head.

Robinson was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 23, at about 11:30 a.m. near the 3700 block of North Indiana Avenue in Florence, Arizona, wearing gray shorts, an unknown colored shirt, and a Seahawks ball cap.

He is in need of required medications. If seen, please call 911 or contact the Florence Police Department at 520-868-7681.

