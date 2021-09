TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a serious-injury collision on Starr Pass Blvd. and Mission Rd. on Friday, Sept. 24.

According to officials, it appears to be a hit-and-run.

There are no road closures.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

