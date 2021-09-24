TUSD Governing Board votes to continue mask mandate despite upcoming state ban

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified School District’s Governing Board voted unanimously Thursday night to keep its mask mandate for students and faculty in place.

The move comes just days before the state’s ban on such mandates goes into effect.

The TUSD board agreed to continue its mask mandate during its last meeting before Sept. 29, when the ban is slated to start.

Board members said the decision was made especially on behalf of students and staff with disabilities, as there are over 1,000 at-risk students at the district’s schools.

TUSD officials directed its attorneys to ask the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Justice to intervene and oppose the ban, in order to keep those at-risk students safe.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.