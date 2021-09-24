Winterhaven Festival of Lights to return this holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Winterhaven has announced that its Festival of Lights will return this year.

In 2020, the Tucson tradition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic .

John Lansdale, the festival chair, said that although COVID variants are still around, the community feels that the risks are lowered during the outdoor event.

He said while it is still possible for the city of Tucson to restrict events, they are still going to plan the event at this time.

The dates will be Dec. 11-26 and the Drive-Through Night is set for Dec. 26.

Lansdale said they will continue to update the community as the planning process continues, and will advise all residents if any changes occur.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.