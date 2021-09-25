111 CVS Health locations in Arizona now offering Pfizer booster shots for eligible people

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - CVS Health has announced that select CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations are offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots to eligible populations following the recent approval by the CDC.

Nearly 6,000 CVS stores across the country will administer the vaccines, including 111 locations in Arizona.

Eligible people interested in receiving the booster shot on their initial vaccine series can make an appointment at CVS.com .

Advanced scheduling is strongly recommended to ensure that there is availability at the pharmacy location of choice.

Here are the following guidelines set by ACIP and CDC:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series. People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk. People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk.

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

