Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

111 CVS Health locations in Arizona now offering Pfizer booster shots for eligible people

CVS Health Vaccine Efforts at The Reservoir long term care facility on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020,...
CVS Health Vaccine Efforts at The Reservoir long term care facility on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (Scott Eisen/CVS Health via AP Images)(SCOTT EISEN | CVS Health)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - CVS Health has announced that select CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations are offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots to eligible populations following the recent approval by the CDC.

Nearly 6,000 CVS stores across the country will administer the vaccines, including 111 locations in Arizona.

Eligible people interested in receiving the booster shot on their initial vaccine series can make an appointment at CVS.com.

Advanced scheduling is strongly recommended to ensure that there is availability at the pharmacy location of choice.

Here are the following guidelines set by ACIP and CDC:

  • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
  • People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
  • People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk.
  • People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No shots were fired after a man reportedly barricaded himself on Friday.
Man in custody after standoff in Tucson
The Republican-backed review of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County found that...
GOP review finds no proof Arizona election stolen from Trump
A single-vehicle crash is blocking traffic on Gates Pass Road in the Tucson area Friday, Sept....
Gates Pass Road closed due to single-vehicle crash
Pima County has reported two cases of the West Nile virus this year.
Pima County reports second case of West Nile virus
11-year-old hits hole-in-one twice
11-year-old Tucson golfer sinks 2 holes-in-one

Latest News

Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 2,916 new cases of COVID-19; 19,806 total deaths
Pima County inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Two West Nile cases confirmed in Pima County
West Nile Virus spreads in Pima county
Two West Nile cases confirmed in Pima County
Two West Nile cases confirmed in Pima County