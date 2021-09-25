Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures are dropping and rain chances are ramping up for the final weekend of monsoon 2021

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, September 20th
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An area of low pressure will track east across the state through the weekend bringing us a solid chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight through Sunday. We could see lingering showers by Monday as the low shifts east of us. Then, we look to our next potential weather maker as another system drops south by the end of next week. Highs will be feeling somewhat fall-like as they cool into the 80s.

TONIGHT: 50% chance for showers and storms overnight through the early morning hours.

SUNDAY: 70% rain/storm chance. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

