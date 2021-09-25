Pima County inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed that an inmate has died at a local hospital the morning of Saturday, Sept. 25.

On Sept. 6, they were transported to a hospital from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex after testing positive for COVID-19.

They were booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on July 25, 2021, after being extradited from the State of Maine for charges related to narcotics.

