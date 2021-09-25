Pima County reports second case of West Nile virus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While the coronavirus is making headlines, a different virus is spiking in Arizona.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services , 108 cases of West Nile have been reported so far this year.

The ADHS said the virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the state and reported most from May to Octoberr.

The Pima County Health Department reported Friday that the county has had two cases so far.

Avoiding The Bite

The PCHD offered the following tips to fight the bite.

Check around your home for standing water (puddles, birdbaths, dog bowls, flower pots, etc.)

Repair window and door screens so mosquitoes can’t get inside

Wear long sleeves and of course, repellent with DEET.

Avoid being outside at dusk or dawn, when mosquitoes are most active

Signs & Symptoms

The majority of people infected with West Nile have no symptoms or only mild illness.

Most individuals who do have symptoms will experience “flu-like” illness, including fever, headache, body aches, swollen glands, and muscle weakness. Symptoms usually last for a few days or weeks.

Some of those symptoms are similar to the coronavirus. But some coronavirus patients also report cough, trouble breathing, fatigue, loss ot taste/smell, sore throat, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

The ADHS said there is no human vaccine for the West Nile virus and no specific treatment.

The best way to prevent West Nile is to avoid mosquito bites.

