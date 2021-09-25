Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pima County reports second case of West Nile virus

Pima County has reported two cases of the West Nile virus this year.
Pima County has reported two cases of the West Nile virus this year.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While the coronavirus is making headlines, a different virus is spiking in Arizona.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 108 cases of West Nile have been reported so far this year.

The ADHS said the virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the state and reported most from May to Octoberr.

The Pima County Health Department reported Friday that the county has had two cases so far.

Avoiding The Bite

The PCHD offered the following tips to fight the bite.

  • Check around your home for standing water (puddles, birdbaths, dog bowls, flower pots, etc.)
  • Repair window and door screens so mosquitoes can’t get inside
  • Wear long sleeves and of course, repellent with DEET.
  • Avoid being outside at dusk or dawn, when mosquitoes are most active

Signs & Symptoms

The majority of people infected with West Nile have no symptoms or only mild illness.

Most individuals who do have symptoms will experience “flu-like” illness, including fever, headache, body aches, swollen glands, and muscle weakness. Symptoms usually last for a few days or weeks.

Some of those symptoms are similar to the coronavirus. But some coronavirus patients also report cough, trouble breathing, fatigue, loss ot taste/smell, sore throat, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

Treatment

The ADHS said there is no human vaccine for the West Nile virus and no specific treatment.

The best way to prevent West Nile is to avoid mosquito bites.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision involved a silver 2018 Toyota Camry and a gray 2016 Dodge Challenger.
UPDATE: 82-year-old woman identified as victim in fatal midtown crash
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
The Republican-backed review of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County found that...
GOP review finds no proof Arizona election stolen from Trump
The shooting happened on northbound I-19 near the I-10 interchange on Thursday, Sept. 23.
UPDATE: Authorities still searching for road rage shooting suspect
The Tucson Police Department said Blanca Esthela Rodriguez-Celaya is facing charges of...
UPDATE: Police records reveal chilling details in murder near Silverlake Park

Latest News

New guidance now says those ages 18 to 64 in high-risk professional and institutional settings...
More people added to eligibility list for Pfizer booster shots
New CDC study shows effectiveness of mask mandates days before AZ law banning mask mandate...
New CDC study shows effectiveness of mask mandates days before AZ law banning mask mandate takes effect
KOLD's Valerie Cavazos talks to three teens about what they're experiencing during the learning...
PREVIEW: KOLD investigates how students plan to recover following the pandemic
New CDC study shows effectiveness of mask mandates days before AZ law banning mask mandate...
New CDC study shows effectiveness of mask mandates days before AZ law banning mask mandate takes effect