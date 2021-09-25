PREVIEW: KOLD investigates how students plan to recover following the pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s no question Arizona students have a lot of work to do if they plan to catch up after the massive disruption in learning caused by the pandemic.

KOLD News 13 recently reported a large drop in AZMerit scores.

It could take years to see the lasting effects and if history tells us anything, it will take even longer to recover.

KOLD Chief Investigative reporter Valerie Cavazos talked with three southern Arizona students about their struggles during the pandemic.

Be sure to check out Valerie’s story on KOLD News 13 at 6 p.m. Monday. You can catch it at www.kold.com/live .

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.