Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

PREVIEW: KOLD investigates how students plan to recover following the pandemic

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s no question Arizona students have a lot of work to do if they plan to catch up after the massive disruption in learning caused by the pandemic.

KOLD News 13 recently reported a large drop in AZMerit scores.

It could take years to see the lasting effects and if history tells us anything, it will take even longer to recover.

KOLD Chief Investigative reporter Valerie Cavazos talked with three southern Arizona students about their struggles during the pandemic.

Be sure to check out Valerie’s story on KOLD News 13 at 6 p.m. Monday. You can catch it at www.kold.com/live.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The collision involved a silver 2018 Toyota Camry and a gray 2016 Dodge Challenger.
UPDATE: 82-year-old woman identified as victim in fatal midtown crash
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
The Republican-backed review of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County found that...
GOP review finds no proof Arizona election stolen from Trump
The shooting happened on northbound I-19 near the I-10 interchange on Thursday, Sept. 23.
UPDATE: Authorities still searching for road rage shooting suspect
The Tucson Police Department said Blanca Esthela Rodriguez-Celaya is facing charges of...
UPDATE: Police records reveal chilling details in murder near Silverlake Park

Latest News

The Republican-backed review of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County found that...
GOP review finds no proof Arizona election stolen from Trump
GOP review finds no proof Arizona election stolen from Trump
GOP review finds no proof Arizona election stolen from Trump
New CDC study shows effectiveness of mask mandates days before AZ law banning mask mandate...
New CDC study shows effectiveness of mask mandates days before AZ law banning mask mandate takes effect
The Winterhaven Festival of Lights will return for 2021 after getting cancelled last year due...
Winterhaven Festival of Lights to return this holiday season