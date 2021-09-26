Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms continue this evening as a storm system tracks across the state

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, September 20th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, September 20th
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Strong to severe storms possible with the main severe threats being hail and gusty winds. The next system on the horizon will maintain our cooler temperatures and bring another round of rain for the final stretch of Monsoon 2021.

TONIGHT: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low-60s.

TOMORROW: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s. Rain/storm chances increase Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.

