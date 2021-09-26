Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday storms and below average temps

Isolated showers throughout the day with thunderstorms mostly during afternoon hours.
By Allie Potter
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Thanks to a couple of passing systems, the weather will be unsettled through the coming work week. Today and Wednesday through Thursday are expected to be the most likely periods for showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will remain below average through the next week as a result of the cooler airmass over the region and occasional showers.

TODAY: 70% rain/storm chance. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

