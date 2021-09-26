Advertise
Monsoon going out with a bang and possible record rainfall

Rain models show a record breaking Monsoon for 2021.
Top 5 Wettest Monsoons
Top 5 Wettest Monsoons(Use for all)
By Allie Potter
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:49 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Overnight rain brought 0.03 inches of rain bringing the 2021 rain total to 12.51 inches. We are only 0.57 inches away from being the second wettest Monsoon on record. The first being 13.84 inches in 1964.

Isolated to heavy rain is expected throughout the week so a new record is possible.

