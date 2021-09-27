Advertise
All Souls Procession returning for 2021

The 2020 All Souls Procession, which attracts tens of thousands of participants each year, was...
The 2020 All Souls Procession, which attracts tens of thousands of participants each year, was canceled because of the pandemic.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The All Souls Procession is returning to the streets of Tucson.

All Souls Procession Weekend (official website)

The event that attracts tens of thousands of participants each year was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Several pandemic-related guidelines will be in place for this year’s event, and masks and vaccinations are highly recommended, though not required. More about the guidelines can be found HERE.

The procession, which is scheduled for Nov. 7, takes participants through west-side neighborhoods to the burning of the urn ceremony at the MSA ANNEX, 267 Avenida Del Convento. Beginning at 6 p.m., participants walk south on Grande Avenue (beginning south of Speedway Boulevard), east on St. Mary’s Road, and south on Bonita Avenue toward the Finale Site, between the Santa Cruz River and the Mercado San Agustin.

Access to the route is available on Suntran buses and Sunlink streetcars and pick-up stations will be available for Lyft and Uber riders.

