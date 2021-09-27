Advertise
Car crash on Gates Pass causes delays in the area

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traffic is delayed in both direction on Gates Pass after a single-car crash, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s department.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s department are currently on scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area or find alternative routes.

No injuries have been reported at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

