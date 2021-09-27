Crash closes Swan Road between 22nd, 25th streets

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Swan Road is closed between 22nd and 25th streets because of a crash.

Northbound and southbound traffic can use Alvernon Way or Craycroft Road as alternate routes.

There was no immediate information about possible injuries or the circumstances surrounding the crash that happened early Monday morning, Sept. 27.

KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as details become available.

