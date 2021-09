TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person died in a crash that closed the westbound I-10 offramp at Grant Road on Monday, Sept. 27.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved three vehicles.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route. It was not immediately known when the road would reopen.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.