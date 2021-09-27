FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoon’s last hurrah!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Isolated showers to kick off the week as we wait for our next system to move in and bring us one last push of moisture for monsoon! Best chance for rain and storms looks to be Thursday as the low pressure system moves through. Temperatures stay below average to end September!

MONDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

