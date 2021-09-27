Advertise
Footage of suspect released after fatal shooting in Pinal County

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities released footage of the suspect in the fatal shooting of a teenager at a Pinal County home on Sunday, Sept. 26.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 1 p.m. near East Bella Vista Road and Appalachian Trail in San Tan Valley.

The PCSO said deputies responded to a call about multiple shots being fired and found a 15-year-old boy dead in the home.

The suspect was seen wearing all black and riding an electric bicycle.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and anyone with information is being asked to call 520-866-5111.

