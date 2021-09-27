Advertise
Ford issues recall on 2021 Mustang Mach-E for windshields, sunroofs that could pop out

The automaker says windshields and sunroofs on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded...
The automaker says windshields and sunroofs on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded properly and could separate from the vehicle during a crash.(Source: Ford Motor Company)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Ford is recalling some of its 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles.

The automaker says the windshields on the all-electric SUVs may not have been bonded properly and could separate from the vehicle during a crash.

Nearly 18,000 vehicles are affected by this recall.

In addition, Ford announced that another 13,000 Mach-Es are also being recalled for similar bonding concerns with their glass sunroofs.

Owners of these vehicles are advised to contact their dealers for free re-installation.

More information can be found at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

