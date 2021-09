TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Stone and Fort Lowell in Tucson Monday, Sept. 27.

The Tucson Police Department said the crash involves serious injuries.

As of 10:30 a.m., the intersection is closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

