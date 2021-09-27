Man who refused to wear mask at ‘Hamilton’ performance arrested after alleged assault

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - A man who refused to wear a mask and was asked to leave during a performance at Arizona State University’s Gammage Auditorium has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted two staff members, according to campus police.

Arizona’s Family reported that 32-year-old Connor Loretz was booked for assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Police said Loretz was asked to leave the venue during a performance of “Hamilton.”

Witnesses said those who were attending the show on Saturday, Sept. 25, cheered when he was removed.

Campus police said there were no reported injuries.

