Man who refused to wear mask at ‘Hamilton’ performance arrested after alleged assault

Connor Loretz
Connor Loretz(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AZ Family)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:34 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - A man who refused to wear a mask and was asked to leave during a performance at Arizona State University’s Gammage Auditorium has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted two staff members, according to campus police.

Arizona’s Family reported that 32-year-old Connor Loretz was booked for assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Police said Loretz was asked to leave the venue during a performance of “Hamilton.”

Witnesses said those who were attending the show on Saturday, Sept. 25, cheered when he was removed.

Campus police said there were no reported injuries.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

