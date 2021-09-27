Marana hosting National Night Out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Marana is hosting a free National Night Out event on Friday, October 1.

The event will be at Silverbell district Park from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. There will be a DUI obstacle course courtesy of Marana Police, a fire smoke trailer from Northwest Fire and prize giveaways.

At 7:00 p.m. the Marana Police Department and Northwest Fire will face off in an exhibition basketball game.

