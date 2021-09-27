Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Marana hosting National Night Out

National Night Out
National Night Out(city of Marana)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:21 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Marana is hosting a free National Night Out event on Friday, October 1.

The event will be at Silverbell district Park from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. There will be a DUI obstacle course courtesy of Marana Police, a fire smoke trailer from Northwest Fire and prize giveaways.

At 7:00 p.m. the Marana Police Department and Northwest Fire will face off in an exhibition basketball game.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two West Nile cases confirmed in Pima County
West Nile Virus spreads in Pima County
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Grant Road exit ramp in Tucson Monday,...
UPDATE: One dead in crash on westbound I-10 offramp at Grant Road
Top 5 Wettest Monsoons
Monsoon going out with a bang and possible record rainfall
Northbound and southbound traffic can use Alvernon Way and Craycroft Road as alternate routes.
UPDATE: Swan Road reopens after multiple-vehicle crash
This photo shows 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
Missing La. toddler’s body found; stepfather arrested in disappearance

Latest News

A Maricopa County judge has struck down a state law that prevents schools from issuing mask...
Maricopa County judge says Arizona mask mandate ban is unconstitutional
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said a teen boy was fatally shot in a San Tan Valley home on...
Teen fatally shot at home in Pinal County
The 2020 All Souls Procession, which attracts tens of thousands of participants each year, was...
All Souls Procession returning for 2021
Focusing on bike and pedestrian safety
Focusing on bike and pedestrian safety