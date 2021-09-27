Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Maricopa County judge says Arizona mask mandate ban is unconstitutional

A Maricopa County judge has struck down a state law that prevents schools from issuing mask...
A Maricopa County judge has struck down a state law that prevents schools from issuing mask mandates.(KWTX)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 2:31 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Maricopa County judge has struck down a state law that prevents schools from issuing mask mandates.

The ruling, which was released Monday, Sept. 27, claims the law is unconstitutional because of the way it was passed. The law was included in the budget and was set to go into effect Wednesday.

No word yet if the state will appeal the decision or if a special session will be called for lawmakers to pass a ban on mask mandates as a solo bill.

Southern Arizona’s largest school district, Tucson Unified, voted last week to continue its mask mandate despite the law.

TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo released the following statement:

“Today’s ruling not only celebrates the rule of Arizona constitutional law, it also validates the action taken by our Governing Board on September 23rd to continue a mandatory mask policy in the Tucson Unified School District as fully lawful action taken in the spirit of public health and as a measure necessary to protect the students, staff, and community we serve.”

Catalina Foothills Unified School District also said they would continue to require masks.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two West Nile cases confirmed in Pima County
West Nile Virus spreads in Pima County
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Grant Road exit ramp in Tucson Monday,...
UPDATE: One dead in crash on westbound I-10 offramp at Grant Road
Top 5 Wettest Monsoons
Monsoon going out with a bang and possible record rainfall
Northbound and southbound traffic can use Alvernon Way and Craycroft Road as alternate routes.
UPDATE: Swan Road reopens after multiple-vehicle crash
This photo shows 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
Missing La. toddler’s body found; stepfather arrested in disappearance

Latest News

In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley, who shot Reagan, to be freed from oversight
National Night Out
Marana hosting National Night Out
Car crash on Gates Pass causes delays in the area
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial