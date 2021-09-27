Maricopa County judge says Arizona mask mandate ban is unconstitutional

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Maricopa County judge has struck down a state law that prevents schools from issuing mask mandates.

The ruling, which was released Monday, Sept. 27, claims the law is unconstitutional because of the way it was passed. The law was included in the budget and was set to go into effect Wednesday.

No word yet if the state will appeal the decision or if a special session will be called for lawmakers to pass a ban on mask mandates as a solo bill.

Southern Arizona’s largest school district, Tucson Unified, voted last week to continue its mask mandate despite the law.

TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo released the following statement:

“Today’s ruling not only celebrates the rule of Arizona constitutional law, it also validates the action taken by our Governing Board on September 23rd to continue a mandatory mask policy in the Tucson Unified School District as fully lawful action taken in the spirit of public health and as a measure necessary to protect the students, staff, and community we serve.”

Catalina Foothills Unified School District also said they would continue to require masks.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when we learn more.

