PD: Man arrested after assaulting ASU Gammage staff, refused to wear mask

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after assaulting two ASU Gammage staff members after refusing to put a mask on, police say.

During the Saturday afternoon showing of “Hamilton” at Gammage, a man, later identified as 32-year-old Connor Loretz, reportedly assaulted the two staff members after being asked to put on a mask and later asked to leave. According to court documents, Loretz was seen not wearing a mask while inside the theater and was asked to put on a mask by the ASU Gammage house manager. The house manager then offered Loretz a mask.

Court documents say Loretz was then seen without a mask once again and the manager told Loretz he could not enter the auditorium without a mask. To prevent Loretz from going inside, the manager stood in front of him. Loretz then grabbed the manager’s arm and pulled her down. The manager fell, but was able to catch herself and stood in front of Loretz again. Loretz then grabbed her shoulder and arm to push her away, and went back into the auditorium. Another staff member attempted to stop Loretz as well, and he pushed her with his body to get back to his seat.

Officers arrived at the theater and took the man away. When Loretz was taken away during the show, attendees began to cheer loudly as he was escorted out. According to some attendees, he was in the balcony section of the theater and they heard yelling from the area.

There were no injuries to any staff members. Loretz was booked for two counts of assault, once count of third-degree criminal trespassing, one count of resisting arrest and one count of disorderly conduct.

