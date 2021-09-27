Police: Michael Jordan’s son arrested for assault on Scottsdale hospital staff

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- The son of NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan has been arrested after allegedly assaulting staff at a Scottsdale hospital on Friday night, Sept. 24.

According to Scottsdale police officers, Jeffrey Jordan slipped, fell and hit the back of his head on a table at Casa Amigos restaurant in Old Town Scottsdale. Security at the restaurant called over police officers, who were already there for a different incident, and helped him out of the restaurant. That’s where paramedics checked him out and then took him to a nearby hospital.

While at the hospital being treated, police said Jordan assaulted the hospital staff. Investigators didn’t give any specific details of the assault.

Jordan was released from the hospital on Saturday and taken to Scottsdale City Jail, where he was booked for one count of aggravated assault against healthcare professionals. He was released about an hour later. Officers said no criminal charges were filed in connection to his fall at Casa Amigos.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.