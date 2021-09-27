Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: Michael Jordan’s son arrested for assault on Scottsdale hospital staff

Jeffrey Jordan
Jeffrey Jordan(Scottsdale Police Department via AZ Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- The son of NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan has been arrested after allegedly assaulting staff at a Scottsdale hospital on Friday night, Sept. 24.

According to Scottsdale police officers, Jeffrey Jordan slipped, fell and hit the back of his head on a table at Casa Amigos restaurant in Old Town Scottsdale. Security at the restaurant called over police officers, who were already there for a different incident, and helped him out of the restaurant. That’s where paramedics checked him out and then took him to a nearby hospital.

While at the hospital being treated, police said Jordan assaulted the hospital staff. Investigators didn’t give any specific details of the assault.

Jordan was released from the hospital on Saturday and taken to Scottsdale City Jail, where he was booked for one count of aggravated assault against healthcare professionals. He was released about an hour later. Officers said no criminal charges were filed in connection to his fall at Casa Amigos.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two West Nile cases confirmed in Pima County
West Nile Virus spreads in Pima County
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Grant Road exit ramp in Tucson Monday,...
UPDATE: One dead in crash on westbound I-10 offramp at Grant Road
Top 5 Wettest Monsoons
Monsoon going out with a bang and possible record rainfall
Northbound and southbound traffic can use Alvernon Way and Craycroft Road as alternate routes.
UPDATE: Swan Road reopens after multiple-vehicle crash
This photo shows 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
Missing La. toddler’s body found; stepfather arrested in disappearance

Latest News

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called again on Monday for Congress to act...
Biden administration proposes DACA workaround: a rule to shield ‘Dreamers’
Pfizer to ask in "days" for vaccine authorization for kids under 12.
Pfizer to apply for COVID shots for kids 5-11
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
Connor Loretz
Man who refused to wear mask at ‘Hamilton’ performance arrested after alleged assault