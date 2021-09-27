Advertise
Teen fatally shot at home in Pinal County

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said a teen boy was fatally shot in a San Tan Valley home on Sunday.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen was killed in a shooting at a Pinal County home on Sunday, Sept. 26.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 1 p.m. near East Bella Vista Road and Appalachian Trail in San Tan Valley.

The PCSO said deputies responded to a call about multiple shots being fired and found a 15-year-old boy dead in the home.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and anyone with information is being asked to call 520-866-5111.

