Teen fatally shot at home in Pinal County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen was killed in a shooting at a Pinal County home on Sunday, Sept. 26.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 1 p.m. near East Bella Vista Road and Appalachian Trail in San Tan Valley.

The PCSO said deputies responded to a call about multiple shots being fired and found a 15-year-old boy dead in the home.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and anyone with information is being asked to call 520-866-5111.

