Vaccine incentives getting shots in arms as COVID-19 cases steadily decline on UA campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The latest round of vaccine incentives at the University of Arizona have been doing their job, getting shots in arms this school year. Leaders believe the incentives have correlated with the steady decrease in COVID-19 cases on campus.

Since August 150 incentives have been given to vaccinated students and over 65 different incentives have been given to vaccinated staff. In just a little over a month’s time, more than 7,000 students and staff members have uploaded vaccination cards to the university’s website.

“Now, where we stand we have over 54% of students who have uploaded vaccine records voluntarily and we have over 51% of employees,” said Danielle Oxnam, Executive Associate, Ethics and Compliance Coordinator. “We do expect this number to be much higher in reality of who’s vaccinated because this is a voluntary process, but these numbers do give us a really great sense that the majority of our community is vaccinated and protected against COVID-19.

The following incentives were given out to chosen students and staff from August until Sept. 24:

Employee Incentives

Parking Permit for the garage/lot of your choice.

Private viewing of an Arizona Athletics team practice, including a meet and greet with the head coach Jedd Fisch.

Single-game tickets to Arizona football home games.

Tickets to Arizona Arts Live.

Campus Rec semester memberships.

Student Incentives

$500 tuition scholarships.

$100 book scholarships.

Private viewing of an Arizona Athletics team practice, including a meet and greet with Fisch.

ZonaZoo passes.

Campus Rec fitness passes.

Parking Permit for the garage/lot of your choice.

Tickets to Arizona Arts Live.

Lunch with President Robert Robbins.

Oxnam said the university believes the incentives correlated with the steady decrease in COVID-19 cases on campus.

“I think what the incentive program has shown us is that people want to do what they can on our campus to stay safe,” Oxnam said. “The vast majority of our students and staff are doing everything they can to stay safe and protect their fellow employees and students. We’re hopeful we will see this trend increasing.”

Beginning Oct. 4, campus housing residents who have uploaded their vaccine document and taken a COVID-19 test on campus within the last seven days will be randomly chosen to receive one of these weekly incentives from Housing and Residential Life:

$1,500 rent credit for spring 2022, or $500 CatCa$h.

$300 in CatCa$h.

$150 in CatCa$h.

Weekly drawings will take place for the remainder of the Fall semester. Recipients will be notified via email to claim their incentive.

