Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

6 injured in explosion at chemical plant in Louisiana

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to...
The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.(Source: Gray News)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:38 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Six people were injured in an explosion at Westlake Chemical Monday night, KPLC reported.

The explosion happened at Westlake Chemical’s Petro Complex 2 Unit on La. 108, according to spokesman Joe Andrepont.

The unit, used in the production of ethylene, was undergoing maintenance at the time of the explosion, Andrepont said.

All six people taken to hospitals were contract employees working the turnaround.

All personnel are accounted for, he said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Grant Road exit ramp in Tucson Monday,...
UPDATE: One dead in crash on westbound I-10 offramp at Grant Road
A Maricopa County judge has struck down a state law that prevents schools from issuing mask...
Arizona mask mandate ban ruled ‘unconstitutional’ by Maricopa County judge
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said a teen boy was fatally shot in a San Tan Valley home on...
Teen fatally shot at home in Pinal County
Northbound and southbound traffic can use Alvernon Way and Craycroft Road as alternate routes.
UPDATE: Swan Road reopens after multiple-vehicle crash
Driver sought in hit and run
A Tucson mom pleads for justice as her son fights for his life

Latest News

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in August that about 148,000 school employees would...
Federal judges: NYC can impose vaccine mandate on teachers
The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.
After 5 years, Obamas to break ground on presidential center
Police say 22-year-old Robert Aaron Long shot eight people in March at three different massage...
Atlanta spa-shooting suspect to enter plea in 4 killings
The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Presidential Center in Chicago.
Obamas to be at groundbreaking for presidential center