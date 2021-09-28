Accused serial killer Jason Thornburg has ties to Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Jason Alan Thornburg, who has admitted to killing four people in Texas and another in Arizona, has ties to Pima County.

According to the KTVT in Dallas , the 41-year-old Thornburg told police he killed three people near Forth Worth last week and a man in the same area in May. He also admitted to killing his girlfriend in Arizona.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Thornburg was convicted in a vehicle theft case in Pima County in 2015. He was sentenced to nine months and was paroled in February 2016.

According to KTVT, Thornburg also has criminal records in Maricopa and Navajo counties.

Fort Worth Police have not said what part of Arizona Thornburg admitting to killing his girlfriend in or when it happened.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it has not been contacted by Fort Worth authorities about the homicides nor does it have any information. The Tucson Police Department said while they’ve had a few inquiries about Thornburg, the homicide units have not been made aware of anything at this time.

Thornburg’s arrest and confession have gone viral.

The case started last week when Fort Worth firefighters found three dismembered bodies burning in a dumpster.

Police used video from the scene to eventually track down Thornburg, an electrician’s apprentice.

Thornburg agreed to speak with investigators and admitted to killing David Lueras and two unidentified women for “human sacrifices.” The homicides allegedly happened over several days at a motel in Euless, Texas, which is about 20 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

He then admitted to killing Mark Jewell in the Fort Worth area in May and the unnamed woman in Arizona.

Thornburg, who was arrested on three capital murder charges, is being held on $1 million bond.

