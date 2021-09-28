All Souls Procession returns, with some changes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More events are getting back, even as concerns over the delta variant spread. The latest announcement: the All Souls Procession will be a go for this year.

It’s a week and night to grieve loss of loved ones, an important sentiment after thousands of Arizonans have passed from COVID-19.

“That weighed really heavily into our decision about the possible danger of us all gathering together, but the need, the need and the desire,” said Nadia Hagen, the artistic director of All Souls Procession.

Curators said the decision was hard, but the need for people to gather was important. There will be some changes to the event this year. A smaller finale, with room for about 7,000, smaller than the near 100,000 this event has seen in the past. Also there will not be a procession of little angels this year.

“The decision not to do it was a lot of different factors, and some of it was administration, and some of it was reorganizing, and it wasn’t all based on COVID concerns, some of it was,” said Hagen.

Masks and vaccinations are highly encouraged, as well as giving people a little more space. There will be several events before the finale, which organizers hope will help with crowds.

“What I’m hoping is people will feel like they can plug in in lots of different ways and places and times, and they don’t necessarily all have to come to the finale,” said Hagen.

Visit Tucson said as more events come back, it’s better for the economy, and the heartbeat of Tucson.

“It’s good monetarily, but it’s also good for sort of the soul of Tucson,” said Dan Gibson of Visit Tucson.

Organizers said they are still looking at potential themes, but hope to have one soon.

Here is a list of the All Souls Procession Events:

All Souls Workshop Series - September through November

The All Souls Mausoleum - Oct. 1 thru November 6

Community Altar

Ancestor’s Project

Access to the URN MSA Annex

All Souls Mixer and Auction - Oct. 15

Journey Thru Grief Installation Nov. 4 through Nov. 8

Luz de Vida Concert - Nov. 6

The 32nd All Souls Procession and Ceremony - Nov. 7

