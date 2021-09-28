Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba found at Texas splash pad

This photomicrograph of a brain tissue specimen depicts the changes in neurons associated with...
This photomicrograph of a brain tissue specimen depicts the changes in neurons associated with a free-living, Naegleria fowleri, amoebic infection.(Source: CDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 1:09 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - A child has died after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that was found at a Texas splash pad.

Officials in Arlington said Monday that the city and Tarrant County Public Health were notified on Sept. 5 that a child was hospitalized with primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal infection.

The boy died on Sept. 11.

Health officials closed all of the city’s public splash pads. The boy had visited the Don Misenhimer Park splash pad several times in recent weeks and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the ameba in water samples from there on Friday.

A city review discovered lapses in water quality testing at several parks.

People become infected with the ameba Naegleria fowleri when water containing it enters the nose, according to the CDC. The ameba is generally found in warm freshwater environments.

Infection is rare in the United States.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Grant Road exit ramp in Tucson Monday,...
UPDATE: One dead in crash on westbound I-10 offramp at Grant Road
A Maricopa County judge has struck down a state law that prevents schools from issuing mask...
Arizona mask mandate ban ruled ‘unconstitutional’ by Maricopa County judge
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said a teen boy was fatally shot in a San Tan Valley home on...
Teen fatally shot at home in Pinal County
Northbound and southbound traffic can use Alvernon Way and Craycroft Road as alternate routes.
UPDATE: Swan Road reopens after multiple-vehicle crash
Driver sought in hit and run
A Tucson mom pleads for justice as her son fights for his life

Latest News

Lisa Segura donated her kidney to Julian Ortiz, a father of four, after seeing a flyer that...
‘I had a spare’: Flyer inspires woman to donate kidney to father of 4
The Chicago woman donated her kidney to the father of four after seeing a flyer that said he...
Woman saves the life of a total stranger by donating her kidney
Police say 2-year-old Italy Hernandez was found safe and unharmed around 9 p.m. Monday.
Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old girl in N.M. found safe
Pandemic grief: local organization helps children cope with loss
Pandemic grief: local organization helps children cope with loss