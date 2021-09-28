Advertise
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet

By Terry Camp and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT/Gray News) - A Michigan man never got the chance to cash in his winning lottery ticket.

Gregory Jarvis, 57, was found dead along a private beach Friday morning, WJRT reported.

Jarvis was unable to claim his winnings because his social security card was not in good condition.

He applied for another social security card, but died before it arrived in the mail.

Jarvis was at the Blue Water Inn in Michgan on Sept. 13 when he hit a $45,000 jackpot.

Dawn Talaski, the owner at the inn, said he was a “very nice” man and was at the inn’s bar “everyday.”

The last time anyone saw Jarvis was on Sept. 19 at the inn where he was buying rounds of drinks.

Talaski said something felt odd when he did not come into the bar the next day.

“He wasn’t here all week and we thought, ‘something is wrong,’” she said.

Talaski said Jarvis’s boss came into the bar the following Wednesday when he had not shown up for work.

On Friday morning, a resident along a private beach called police after a body had washed on shore near a boat. The boat belonged to Jarvis.

“We are thinking that he was tying up his boat, slipped and fell, hit his head and that’s where he ended up in the water, no foul play suspected,” Caseville police chief Kyle Romzek said.

Romzek said when his department learned about the winning lottery ticket, they did some further investigation.

“At first, we were concerned about it, but after the autopsy and we interviewed people at the bar, he was well-liked around here. He was nice guy. That took it off the table,” Romzek said.

The autopsy shows Jarvis had head injuries consistent with hitting his head on the boat.

Talaski says Jarvis had made some plans for the money.

“He was planning to take that money and go see his sister and his dad in North Carolina,” she said.

The Michigan Lottery Commission confirms that winners of prizes of more than $600 have to provide a photo identification and their social security card to collect their winnings.

Jarvis’s relatives now have the winning ticket.

Copyright 2021 WJRT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

