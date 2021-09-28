FIRST ALERT FORECAST: cool with rain chances to end monsoon!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is in between storm systems Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions through the day today. Next system deepens over southern Arizona Wednesday night through Thursday bringing a chance for showers and storms. Cool pocket of air remains overhead keeping high temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below average for late September. As October begins, things dry out and temperatures warm up to seasonal norms.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, 50% rain/storm chance late evening. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

