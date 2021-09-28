Advertise
Foes of tax cuts, voting law changes ready petition filings

Education advocates believe they have gathered enough signatures to put at least one and...
Education advocates believe they have gathered enough signatures to put at least one and possibly three new tax cut laws on hold.(KCBD)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:37 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Massive income tax cuts passed by the Arizona Legislature earlier this year and a series of election law changes could be put on hold until voters weigh in next year.

A coalition of education advocates believe they have gathered enough signatures to put at least one and possibly three new tax cut laws on hold.

They were double-checking petition sheets in advance of turning them in to the Arizona secretary of state’s office by the Tuesday, Sept. 28, deadline.

Meanwhile, a group opposed to three new election laws were also going through their petition sheets, although they were less certain they had collected enough signatures.

