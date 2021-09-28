Foes of tax cuts, voting law changes ready petition filings

PHOENIX (AP) - Massive income tax cuts passed by the Arizona Legislature earlier this year and a series of election law changes could be put on hold until voters weigh in next year.

A coalition of education advocates believe they have gathered enough signatures to put at least one and possibly three new tax cut laws on hold.

They were double-checking petition sheets in advance of turning them in to the Arizona secretary of state’s office by the Tuesday, Sept. 28, deadline.

Meanwhile, a group opposed to three new election laws were also going through their petition sheets, although they were less certain they had collected enough signatures.

