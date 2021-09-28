OdySea Aquarium receives an extremely rare pumpkin-colored lobster

Advertise
“The chance of finding a lobster this color in the wild is one in 30 million, so we are really fortunate to have it in our collection,” said Dave Peranteau, director of animal care at OdySea Aquarium.(OdySea Aquarium via AZ Family)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:43 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- OdySea Aquarium received the donation of a lifetime on National Lobster Day, Sept. 25. They got a very rare pumpkin-colored lobster.

The rare lobster came from Nobu Restaurant which is located near the aquarium at Camelback and Scottsdale roads by Fashion Square Mall in Scottsdale. When getting ready to prepare the food, the kitchen staff recognized what a press release from OdySea calls a “one-in-30 million uniqueness.” The staff called OdySea Aquarium which is where they later donated the lobster.

“The chance of finding a lobster this color in the wild is one in 30 million, so we are really fortunate to have it in our collection,” said Director of Animal Care at OdySea Aquarium, Dave Peranteau. “We are grateful to Nobu for recognizing the lobster’s significance and reaching out to us regarding this incredible ambassador for its species.”

What is cool about these orange lobsters? They tend to live much longer in an aquarium instead of the wild, according to OdySea. Their bright shells make them easier targets for predators. These lobsters can live up to 100 years, can be more than 3-feet-long and weigh over 40 pounds.

For more information about OdySea Aquarium, click here. To check out Nobu Restaurant, click here.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

